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Three killed in blast at Baniyas power plant on Syria’s coast

Authorities investigate cause of explosion at thermal power plant in Tartus province

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The blast occurred at the power facility in the Baniyas area of Tartus. Authorities and emergency teams were at the site investigating the nature and cause of the explosion province.
The blast occurred at the power facility in the Baniyas area of Tartus. Authorities and emergency teams were at the site investigating the nature and cause of the explosion province.
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Three people were killed in an explosion at the Baniyas thermal power station on Syria’s Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported.

The blast occurred at the power facility in the Baniyas area of Tartus province, state news agency SANA confirmed.

Authorities and emergency teams were at the site investigating the nature and cause of the explosion, according to official sources. Details of any damage to the plant or disruption to electricity generation were not immediately available.

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Officials have not said whether the explosion affected other energy facilities in the area. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Baniyas is a major energy centre on Syria’s coast, home to both a thermal power station and one of the country’s main oil refineries. The power station has long played a role in supplying electricity to Tartus and surrounding areas.

The blast comes as Syria continues to grapple with security challenges and unexploded ordnance left by more than a decade of conflict. Recent weeks have seen several deadly explosions across the country. A blast in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana last week killed two people and wounded several others, while Syrian state television said an explosive device planted in a minivan caused the explosion.

A July bomb attack at a cafe in central Damascus killed nine people and wounded 20, according to Syrian authorities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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