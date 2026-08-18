Authorities investigate cause of explosion at thermal power plant in Tartus province
Three people were killed in an explosion at the Baniyas thermal power station on Syria’s Mediterranean coast on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported.
The blast occurred at the power facility in the Baniyas area of Tartus province, state news agency SANA confirmed.
Authorities and emergency teams were at the site investigating the nature and cause of the explosion, according to official sources. Details of any damage to the plant or disruption to electricity generation were not immediately available.
Officials have not said whether the explosion affected other energy facilities in the area. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.
Baniyas is a major energy centre on Syria’s coast, home to both a thermal power station and one of the country’s main oil refineries. The power station has long played a role in supplying electricity to Tartus and surrounding areas.
The blast comes as Syria continues to grapple with security challenges and unexploded ordnance left by more than a decade of conflict. Recent weeks have seen several deadly explosions across the country. A blast in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana last week killed two people and wounded several others, while Syrian state television said an explosive device planted in a minivan caused the explosion.
A July bomb attack at a cafe in central Damascus killed nine people and wounded 20, according to Syrian authorities.