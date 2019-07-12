Cairo: Sudan's security and defence committee said on Thursday that a coup attempt had been thwarted, Sudan TV reported. No more details were immediately available.
The committee is part of the ruling Transitional Military Council.
Security and defence committee said on Thursday that a coup attempt had been thwarted
