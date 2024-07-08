Dubai: Two Moroccan football players went missing on Saturday evening after their yacht drifted away due to strong winds in the M’diq-Fnideq region in Northern Morocco.

Reports indicate that five players from Ittihad Tangier Club were on a sea trip when they decided to jump from the yacht for a swim. Bad weather conditions and strong winds caused the yacht to drift away, leaving them unable to return.

After three days of intensive search, the fate of the missing players remains uncertain. Royal Moroccan Navy units managed to rescue three players and are continuing their search for the other two near the coast of M’diq, hoping for a successful rescue.

Mohammed Cherkaoui, Chairman of Ittihad Tangier, denied rumours regarding the death of the two missing players, emphasizing that the search is ongoing for Abdelatif Akhrif and Salman El Harraq. Cherkaoui urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours, considering the distress it causes to the players’ families.