“Her Majesty the Queen is aware of the criticism that has been circulating, and she had previously emphasised that criticism is an integral part of public work. She supports and respects responsible criticism and always takes it seriously and responds to it. Today, however, we find that some individuals are not content with criticism, but push matters to the point of fabricating information and resorting to ridicule and mockery. This is most unfortunate as it is contrary to the values of our Jordanian society.”