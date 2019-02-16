Syria’s conflict began in March 2011 with largely peaceful protests against President Bashar Al Assad’s rule but eventually turned into an armed insurgency and civil war after a violent crackdown on the protest movement. It has occasionally spilt over to neighbouring Lebanon, where the country’s population is divided between supporters of the Syrian government and others who support the opposition. Related fighting in Lebanon between rival groups in recent years has left dozens of people dead or wounded, mostly in the northern city of Tripoli.