Dubai: A Pakistani worker died and five others were injured in a fire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon in the Concord household appliances factory in the town of Naameh in the Mount Lebanon, state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.
The Pakistani worker died from severe burns he sustained in the fire after he was transferred to a nearby hospital where five others are being treated.
According to reports, the fire in the five-storey Lematic Concord Factory is believed to be caused by a short circuit.
Residents living in homes near the Concord plant were evacuated because the factory contains combustible and explosive materials.
Caretaker Minister of the Environment Nasser Yassin warned that flammable materials are present in the Concord Electrical Equipment Factory.
George Pushkian, Minister of Industry in the caretaker government, said: “The plant is located in an industrial zone and is licenced.”