Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has rejected an appeal by his defence minister to stop the excavation work being carried out bear the Al Aqsa Mosque.



Defence Minister Amir Peretz had written to the Prime Minister asking for the work, which is taking place just 50m from Islam's third holiest shrine, to be halted.



The Haaretz daily newspaper said Olmert would not be swayed, with a spokesman saying "A thorough examination of the matter would reveal that nothing about the work under way will harm anyone, and there is no truth in the contentions against the work."



The digging has infuriated Palestinians and Israeli police have stationed reinforcements in the alleyways of Jerusalem's walled Old City.



The Fatah faction led by President Mahmoud Abbas has already warned any damage to the mosque would release Palestinian militant groups from a ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip they declared last November.

