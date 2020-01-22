Lebanese army soldiers remove garbage containers that were set on fire by anti-government protesters to block roads in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Beirut: Lebanon's new government needs foreign support to help it get out of an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Hours after he was named, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni also said the government must decide on its approach to a $1.2 billion (Dh4.41 billion) Eurobond maturing in March.

"The government must take a clear position on this because the previous government did not. It tossed over this ball of fire," Wazni told local broadcaster al-Jadeed.

Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday after the Hezbollah movement and its allies agreed on a cabinet that must urgently tackle the crisis.

Dollar shortages have led the pegged Lebanese pound to slump. People have lost jobs as inflation has soared. Tight banking controls have depositors worried for their savings and protesters turning their ire on the banks.