That raises the prospect of a no-deal withdrawal that could plunge the region into chaos and, potentially, conflict as the competing powers pile in to stake their claims. Turkey is threatening to invade the area if its demands are not met. The Syrian government has deployed troops to the south of the region, and Daesh is already trying to regroup in areas from which it has been pushed out. A power vacuum or new conflict could help Daesh make a comeback, military officials say.