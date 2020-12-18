Cairo: Morocco will embark on steps to resume contacts with Israel and flights after the two countries agreed to normalise their diplomatic ties, a senior Moroccan official has said.
Morocco has decided to “activate measures related to resumption of flights and contacts with the Israeli side,” Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said at a cabinet meeting in Rabat. He did not give a specific date.
Morocco’s accord with Israel will enable the kingdom to “play its full role in establishing lasting and fair peace” in the Middle East, he added, according to the official Moroccan news agency MAP.
Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the Moroccan-Israeli normalisation agreement.
Two-state solution
Following the announcement, King Mohammed VI of Morocco stressed in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Morocco’s commitment to the two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Morocco and Israel previously had a joint representation office that was closed in 2002.
There are around 1 million Jews of Moroccan origin in Israel. Now they will be able to visit their ancestors’ homeland.
White House’s senior advisor Jared Kushner is expected to visit Morocco next week, leading a US delegation.
Morocco is the fourth Arab country to agree to establish normal ties with Israel since August after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.