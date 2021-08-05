Dubai: A young Moroccan man was arrested for allegedly beheading his mother and walking with her head through the alleys of the Attasi neighbourhood in Casablanca.
Local media reported that the perpetrator, who suffers from serious psychological disorders, spent 10 years in prison for a terrorist crime.
The suspect was seen carrying his mother’s head and wandering through the alleys of the Attasi neighbourhood after committing the murder that has shocked the Moroccan society.
Media reports quoted relatives who said the suspect had used to threaten his mother but no one around him expected that he would carry out his threat.
Security services in Casablanca on Wednesday opened an investigation into the brutal crime to probe the circumstances that led the young man committing the gruesome murder of his mother.
Media quoted local sources as saying that the popular neighbourhood in the economic capital of Morocco is shaken by the heinous murder.