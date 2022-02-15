Dubai: The Egyptian security forces have arrested a man for severely beating and torturing to death his four-year-old stepdaughter, local media reported.
A state of grief and sorrow has engulfed the Dokki neighbourhood of Giza city in the Greater Cairo following the death of Waad, who was brutally beaten up and tortured to death by her stepfather, who held her for three days in a room.
Three months prior to Waad’s murder, her mother married the suspec,t called Mohammed, who works as a tuk-tuk driver. It did not taken long for the mother to discover he is a drug addict.
The mother, who got divorced from Waad’s father for the same reasons, was involved in disputes with her new husband, who began to beat her and insult her in front of her little daughter, who interfered to defend her mother.
The suspect then held the victim in the room where he brutally beat her and tortured her for three days until she died and then fled the scene.