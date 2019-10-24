Lebanese people take cover from the rain under umbrellas as they watch a televised speech by President Michel Aoun, during a demonstration on the eighth day of protest against tax increases and official corruption, in Zouk Mosbeh, north of the capital Beirut, on October 24, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has told tens of thousands of protesters that an economic reform package put forth by the country’s prime minister will be the “first step” toward saving Lebanon from economic collapse.

Aoun spoke in an address to the nation on Thursday, pledging to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.

He says freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.

The comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country a week ago.

Lebanese protesters listen to a televised speech by the president of Lebanon during a demonstration on the eighth day of protest against tax increases and official corruption, in Zouk Mosbeh, north of the capital Beirut, on October 24, 2019. Arabic writing on placards reads: "It's about time, (president) everyone's daddy." Lebanese President Michel Aoun broke his silence after a week of unprecedented protests and expressed willingness to meet the demonstrators. Image Credit: AFP

Aoun said that the protesters’ “call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.

The protesters are taking aim at the country’s leadership, calling for the government and the president to resign.

Reacting to Aoun’s speech protesters cursed Aoun and said his promises carried no weight.

They insisted that they will not leave the streets until the government resigns.