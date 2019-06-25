White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrive at Manama's Four Seasons hotel, the venue for the U.S.-hosted "Peace to Prosperity" conference, in Manama, Bahrain. Image Credit: Reuters

Manama - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said that prosperity for the Palestinians is not possible without a fair political solution but that agreement on an economic pathway forward was a necessary precondition for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Kushner was speaking at the opening of a workshop in Bahrain to showcase the economic portion of Washington’s long-awaited Arab-Israeli peace plan, a $50 billion development blueprint unveiled this week that has faced sharp criticism from Palestinians and Arabs across the region.