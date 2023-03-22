Dubai: The Jordanian parliament on Wednesday voted to expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman in protest against Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s use of flag carrying an Israeli map with expanded borders including Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories.
Smotrich recently appeared in a conference in Paris where he who spoke at a podium that had the flag with the map of greater Jewish state with expanded borders that incorporated the kingdom and the occupied Palestinian territories.
The parliament voted unanimously to expel the Israeli envoy from Amman during a legislative session chaired by its Speaker Ahmed Al Safadi. The vote, however, is not binding on the Jordanian government.
During the session, the MPs hung a flag of Jordan and Palestine as a response to Smotrich’s flag.