Dubai: A schoolteacher in Jordan was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating a seventh-grader and pulling her hair, causing the student to urinate in front of her classmates, local media reported.
According to the Zarqa Public Prosecutor, the incident occurred after the student mistakenly walked into a classroom instead of the bathroom, ‘prompting the teacher to lose her temper’.
The teacher was charged with insulting and causing harm to student, and was detained for a week pending investigations.
The student’s guardian filed a complaint against the teacher, claiming that the teacher abused the student, causing her to faint after urinating on herself.
A source close to the investigation revealed that the teacher not only hit the student and pulled her hair, but also made her stand in the corner as punishment.