Dubai: A 37-year-old Jordanian man was attacked by a shark while parasailing in Aqaba, southern Jordan, local media reported.
The man managed to escape the shark’s jaw after he was bitten in his right foot following the attack.
He was transferred to Prince Hashem Military Hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, people on social media circulated a video showing the disappearance of a person while practicing parachuting on the shores of Aqaba.
Mohammed Khalil Al Zabada from the College of Marine Sciences, said that the presence of sharks near the shores of Aqaba is very rare.
He said: “Sharks are found in all the seas of the world, and in the Red Sea there are many types of sharks, but their presence in the Aqaba region is very rare.”
Al Zabada indicated that sharks do not usually approach shores but are found in deep areas of the sea.
Meanwhile, Nayef Al Bakhit, head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, announced that a committee was formed to investigate information circulating about citizens being attacked by a shark in Aqaba Friday evening.
“The committee will issue a detailed statement about what happened as soon as they complete the investigation,” Al Bakhit emphasised.
Regarding news about sharks attacking a boat, Bakhit said that ASEZA was not informed and no sharks were seen in the Gulf of Aqaba on Sunday, the day after the man was attacked.
According to local media, eyewitnesses said a speedboat was attacked by sharks without causing any human injuries.