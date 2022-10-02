Dubai: A Jordanian woman has reportedly stabbed her husband four times with a kitchen knife before pouring hot water on his body in Mafraq, local media reported.
The man was immediately taken to hospital and his condition was described as critical.
The woman was arrested and transferred to the Family Protection Department.
The woman was charged with attempted premeditated murder, according to the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court Hussein Al Khalayleh.
The woman will be detained for 15 days in the Juwaida Women’s Reform and Rehabilitation Centre.
A source close to the investigation said that the woman admitted in her statement to the public prosecutor that she had committed the crime following marital disputes.