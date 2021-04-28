Dubai: Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashid Al Swaisat has died in hospital 10 days after sustaining a brain injury during a bout in Poland.
The 19-year-old, who was hurt at the International Boxing Association World Youth Championships held on April 16, died on Monday evening. Polish police have opened an investigation.
Al Swaisat was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency brain surgery after he collapsed in the third round of his under-81kg contest with Estonian Anton Winogradow.
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashid Al Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA YWCHs,” AIBA said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences,” the association added.
The Jordanian Olympic Committee offered condolences to the athlete’s family.
“The Jordan Olympic Committee expresses its deep sadness and pain at the death of the national boxing team player, Rashid Al Swaisat, who passed away yesterday evening, Monday,” the committee said in a statement on social media.
“The Committee extends sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.”