Dubai: A 14-year-old Jordanian girl has consumed 40 pills, in a bid to commit suicide after a man threatened to publish her nude pictures and videos, local media reported.
According to Roya news, the Grand Criminal Court sentenced the young man to seven years in jail with hard labour after being convicted of indecent assault.
Media reports said that the girl and the accused first connected on Instagram in 2021, and their friendship grew until he jokingly proposed marriage to her. She agreed, and then began sending him nude photos of herself without revealing her face.
The accused sent her a nude image of himself along with a picture of weapons to threaten her. Then, they exchanged intimate conversations and she sent him a video of herself.
Later, when she asked him to end the relationship, he started threatening to publish everything and even threatened to send the pictures to her mother.
The accused sent her nude videos and images to her brother’s friend, and the latter informed the girl’s brother.
As soon as the girl’s brother saw the videos and photos, she tried to commit suicide for fear of her mother.
When she was rescued, she told her mother what happened and filed a complaint against him.
The young man was detained, his phone was seized and the images and videos were deleted.