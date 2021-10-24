Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News/Stefan Lindeque

Dubai: A Jordanian man has reportedly dunked his wife’s face in a pan with boiling oil following a dispute over frying potatoes, local media reported.

Speaking about the details of the incident, the 28-year-old victim said: “My husband pulled me by my hair in front of my three children and put my face in the boiling oil, and after I tried to escape, he poured the boiling oil on my body.”

The victim added that she still does not know why her husband put her face in boiling oil in front of her children.

“The night before the incident, my husband and I were out visiting my family and were in a good relationship. Nothing wrong happened between us. I woke up in the morning at 7:30 and found him peeling potatoes. I asked him if he was hungry so that I could prepare breakfast for him. But I wondered why he placed the pan on the fire long before frying potatoes”.

She said that she changed the pan he was using and replaced it with a smaller one but once she did this, her husband got angry, pulled her by the hair and dunked her face inside the boiling oil in front of her children.

She is said to have run away, but her husband followed her holding the boiling oil and poured it on her body. “Till now, I don’t know why he burned me, even though we have been married for almost 15 years now.”