Amir, who appeared in video before his death, said: ‘I will tell God everything’

Amir, who died on Tuesday, at Princess Rahma Children’s Hospital. Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: A Jordanian boy Amir Mohammed Hassan Al Rifai has died from cystic fibrosis, days after appearing in a heart rending video, appealing for government’s help to send him abroad for treatment.

According to local media, the 12-year-old boy, who suffered from the genetic disease, died at Princess Rahma Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, a few days after he appeared in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

The boy’s last words had sparked a nationwide anger, with social media users accusing the government of negligence and demanding social justice at a time officials and their children are being sent abroad for treatment.

In several earlier videos, Amir’s father appealed for help from the Ministry of Health and government bodies to send his son abroad for treatment.

In his last heart-breaking message, Amir said: “I am fed up and tired as no one wants to help me because my father is poor and could not do anything for me. But, I will tell God everything.”

The bereaved father said: I already lost three sons before Amir, all had died of the same disease. I have been appealing to officials for more than 10 years, but to no avail.

Hundreds of Jordanians on Wednesday participated in the funeral of the boy, who was laid to rest in Al Ashrafiya town in Irbid Governorate, north of Jordan.