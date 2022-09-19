Dubai: Four people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed after it was hit by a heavy cargo truck on Airport Road in Jordanian capital Amman, on Monday morning, local media reported.
According to a statement by the Highway Patrol Department, the bridge collapsed after it was hit by the truck. Several other vehicles were under the bridge, including an ambulance, when the accident happened.
The injured were taken to hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.