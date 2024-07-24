JERUSALEM: A far-right Israeli minister said Wednesday he had prayed at Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, yet again defying longstanding rules that permit Jewish visits but forbid prayer.

The mosque compound is Islam’s third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity but it is also revered by Jews as the site of their ancient temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

“I’m the political leadership and the political leadership authorises prayers on the Temple Mount,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told a symposium in the Israeli parliament.

“I prayed on the Temple Mount last week and Jews pray on the Temple Mount... There is no reason why parts of the Temple Mount should be off-limits for Jews,” said Ben Gvir, who is known for provocative gestures.

The comments drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that “Israel’s policy of maintaining the status quo on Temple Mount has not and will not change”.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on social media platform X that “sitting in the Israeli government is a pyromaniac who is trying to set fire to the Middle East.”

Ultra-Orthodox politicians also condemned the minister, while the Israeli Orthodox Chief Rabbinate ruled that Jews should not enter the Al-Aqsa compound for religious reasons.

“I demand the prime minister not allow the status quo to change on the Temple Mount, and if there are changes, then to close the Temple Mount to Jews,” Degel Hatorah party chair Moshe Gafni said on X.

While Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specific hours, they are not permitted to pray or display religious symbols.