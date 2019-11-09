News follows Iran Gen Sulaimani's meeting with top leaders in Najaf, Baghdad

An injured protester is rushed to a hospital during an anti-government protest in Baghdad. Image Credit: AP

Baghdad: Iraq’s political class has reached a consensus to protect Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government against protests sweeping the country’s capital and south for weeks, sources told AFP on Saturday.

The agreement is the product of a series of meetings, including gatherings led by Major General Qasem Sulaimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ foreign operations arm, the Qods Force.

He has met with top leaders in Najaf and Baghdad, piling on the pressure to close ranks around Abdul Mahdi.

A source present at some of those meetings told AFP Sulaimani had met with populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, who had vocally backed the protests, and Mohammad Ridha Sistani, the son of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

“Those meetings resulted in an agreement that Abdul Mahdi would remain in office,” the source said.

Public anger erupted into demonstrations on October 1 against corruption and a lack of jobs, escalating into calls for the entire ruling system to be overturned.

Abdul Mahdi, 77, came to power last year, pledging to tackle both corruption and unemployment.

But he has become the target of protesters’ rage, accused of commandeering a bloody crackdown that has left nearly 300 dead since protests broke out.

Another source said political factions agreed this week to move forward on reforms if the premier and government stayed in place.

“Most of the heads of major blocs agreed in a meeting to keep Adel Abdul Mahdi and maintain power in exchange for reforms on corruption and constitutional amendments,” said the source, a high-ranking member of a party that was represented at the gathering.

“They agreed to end the protests with any means possible and to reopen the bridges and shuttered streets,” the official said.