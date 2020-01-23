‘Tehran wants to resolve its problems with Saudi Arabia and the Arab world’

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Image Credit: Reuters

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet in Arabic that the Islamic Republic is open to dialogue and ready to work with its neighbors to restore stability and prosperity to the region.

On Wednesday President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, told reporters Iran wants to resolve its problems with Saudi Arabia and have good relations with the Arab world, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency said.