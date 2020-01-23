Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Image Credit: Reuters
Also in this package

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet in Arabic that the Islamic Republic is open to dialogue and ready to work with its neighbors to restore stability and prosperity to the region.

Read more:

On Wednesday President Hassan Rouhani’s chief of staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, told reporters Iran wants to resolve its problems with Saudi Arabia and have good relations with the Arab world, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency said.

The tweet also follows Tuesday’s visit by Oman’s Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah to Tehran for talks with Zarif.