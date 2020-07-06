We are present everywhere from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, says Admiral Tangsiri

A file picture shows ballistic missile being launched from an undisclosed location. Image Credit: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi: The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have set up underground missile bases on the Gulf and Oman Gulf coasts, including surface-to-sea missiles, IRGC commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said Sunday.

In a press statement, Admiral Tangsiri stressed that the Revolutionary Guards have armed all coastal areas in the Gulf waters and the Oman Sea in the south of the country.

“Our entire coast is armed, and all the cities of the army and the Revolutionary Guard underground have been strengthened with different defensive systems on all the southern coasts, and the coast is fully armed,” Admiral Tangsiri said.

He added that the Revolutionary Guards have floating missile launch cities, with a variety of defensive purposes, that will be presented in due course.

Admiral Tangsiri noted that the United States is aware that Iran has underground missile bases belonging to the army and Revolutionary Guards, but it lacks accurate information about it.

In an interview with the Iranian weekly Sabah Sadiq, published on Sunday, Admiral Tangsiri said Iran is “America’s nightmare” in the Gulf, adding: “Our enemy knows that there are floating underground cities [belonging to] the army and the Revolutionary Guard throughout the Gulf Coast, but their information is not accurate. I can add we are everywhere in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman.”

Admiral Tangsiri added, “We are present everywhere from the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and in any place that does not occur to them,” stressing that the Iranian armed forces have become an intelligence supervisor over the entire Gulf waters, and monitors any ship entering it and crossing the Strait of Hormuz until the moment of its departure from it.