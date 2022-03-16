Dubai: A South Sudanese woman has attracted the highest dowry in South Sudan after a man offered her 300 cows and 200 bulls in order to marry her, local media reported.
The dowry for the young bride, Ashul Waal, from South Sudan, has broken records in the impoverished country that has suffered from civil wars.
Before this, the record in South Sudan was for another young bride, Nyalong, who got 100 cows and a 6-cylinder car in dowry.
People in South Sudan have unique customs, traditions and rituals, including offering large numbers of cows as a dowry to complete the marriage ceremony. Such customs are still strongly present in several major tribes, including the Dinka and Nuer.
A dowry in Islam is a gift, or a promise of a gift, to the wife by the husband. It is negotiated shortly before the couple’s marriage and is often put in writing. It is often in the form of gold coins, cash or land.
It is not given to the wife at the time of the marriage, but the wife has the right to ask for it at any time during the marriage or upon the dissolution of the marriage.