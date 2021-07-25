Dubai: An Egyptian high school student died on Saturday, 15 minutes before sitting for the physics exam in Kafr Balmashat village in Menoufia Governorate, north of Cairo, local media reported.
The 17-year-old Manar, a student at Nasr Abdul Ghafour Secondary School, suffered a heart attack while waiting for the physics exam. She was immediately taken to the Menouf Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Ahmed Suwaid, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education in Menoufia Governorate, said, “The high school student Manar fainted while climbing the stairs heading to the exam hall before completing the procedures for entering the physics exam.”
He said 15 minutes before she entered the room, she suddenly lost consciousness and was immediately transferred to hospital.
Manar suffered a sharp drop in blood circulation before entering the exam hall, followed by a heart attack. Doctors certified her death in Menouf Hospital, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education added.
Security authorities and the Public Prosecution have launched an investigation.