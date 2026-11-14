Gaza hospital strike draws strong condemnation from 18 nations

These first-phase commitments were due to take effect upon signature. Israel must implement them without further delay or additional conditions, including political and security conditions that impede humanitarian access. Urgent humanitarian assistance must proceed independently of progress on subsequent phases. The Ministers call on the United States and the Board of Peace, within their respective roles, to intensify their efforts to ensure Israel's full implementation of these commitments and the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, thereby preserving the credibility of the agreements and consolidating the ceasefire.