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Gaza hospital strike draws strong condemnation from 18 nations

Foreign ministers say attacks on medical facilities violate international humanitarian law

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A hospital staff member walks among the debris as he inspects the damage inside Nasser Medical Complex following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 12, 2026.
A hospital staff member walks among the debris as he inspects the damage inside Nasser Medical Complex following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 12, 2026.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The Foreign Ministers of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Palestine, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Somalia, Türkiye, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Sudan condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, which caused casualties among patients and medical personnel, in violation of international humanitarian law, which affords special protection to medical facilities and healthcare workers.

They also condemn continued Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, including strikes on tents and other sites sheltering displaced persons. These attacks undermine the ceasefire and efforts to restore security and stability in Gaza and are inconsistent with President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan.

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The ministers express grave concern that continued Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, shelter materials, including tents, caravans and mobile homes, as well as medical supplies are deepening Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe as winter approaches. Inadequate shelter and deteriorating water, sanitation and healthcare services put civilian lives at grave risk, particularly those of children and infants, who could once again die from exposure to freezing temperatures.

The ministers call on Israel to heed appeals from the international community and the Board of Peace, for increased aid and to fulfil immediately and in full its obligations under the Sharm El-Sheikh Agreement, President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025). Israel must uphold the ceasefire, protect civilians and medical facilities, and ensure the safe, sustained and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities, including shelter and early recovery supplies and equipment to restore essential infrastructure. It must also allow United Nations agencies and humanitarian organisations to carry out their mandates without obstruction.

These first-phase commitments were due to take effect upon signature. Israel must implement them without further delay or additional conditions, including political and security conditions that impede humanitarian access. Urgent humanitarian assistance must proceed independently of progress on subsequent phases. The Ministers call on the United States and the Board of Peace, within their respective roles, to intensify their efforts to ensure Israel's full implementation of these commitments and the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, thereby preserving the credibility of the agreements and consolidating the ceasefire.

The ministers reaffirm their determination to work with regional and international partners to consolidate the ceasefire, implement all phases of the Plan and scale up humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people.

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