Dubai: Well-known Iraqi YouTuber and comedian Mohammed Al Esawi has reportedly shot dead his 14-year-old daughter after she answered the door to a stranger she thought it was her brother, local media reported.
According to media reports, the stranger the victim was standing with was a young man who had proposed to her many times but had been rejected.
Unable to control his anger, the father took out his handgun and fired three times at his daughter as soon as he saw her standing with that man, thinking both were planning something.
The crime took place in the presence of the mother, who tried to prevent her husband from killing his daughter, but she could not stop him. According to media reports, the father fled after killing his daughter.
Basra police said they are investigating the crime and are searching for the famous YouTuber who is still at large.