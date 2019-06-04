After a month of fasting and introspection, Muslims the world over celebrate the occasion

Women click pictures on their mobile phones after attending Eid Al Fitr prayers in Nairobi, Kenya. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Muslims across the Middle East and beyond began marking the Eid Al Fitr holidays yesterday, one of the most celebrated holidays for the world’s 1.5 billion faithful and traditionally a time for family and festivities.

Usually a festive occasion, this year’s Eid comes amid war and turmoil in more than one area.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has said it will not mark Eid with a cease fire, as they did last year.

In Sudan, dozens were killed amid a break-up of protests by the ruling military.

In Lebanon and Iraq, Sunnis began celebrating yesterday whereas Shiites will celebrate today. Pakistan traditionally celebrates a day after most of the Muslim world. Pakistan is also split within the country along geographical lines, with residents of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province, located on the border with Afghanistan and dominated by ethnic Pashtuns, celebrating Eid on Tuesday. The new moon was apparently spotted in North Waziristan, while the rest of Pakistan will celebrate on Wednesday.

Muslims before the morning prayers of Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, at Skanderbeg square in Tirana, Albania, on Tuesday. Image Credit: REUTERS Worshippers attend the morning prayers, marking the end of the fasting month, near the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. Image Credit: REUTERS A Muslim woman distributes candies on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, after prayers at a mosque in Baghdad. Image Credit: AP An Afghan policeman stands guard as Muslims offer prayers in Khost province. Image Credit: AFP Worshippers perform Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Makkah. Image Credit: AFP Muslim worshippers perform Eid Al Fitr prayers outside the Mohammad Al Ameen mosque in downtown Beirut. Image Credit: AFP Muslim worshippers perform Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Makkah. Image Credit: AFP Women click pictures on their mobile phones after attending Eid Al Fitr prayers in Nairobi, Kenya. Image Credit: AFP Girls with hands painted with henna in Peshawar, Pakistan. Image Credit: AP View gallery as list

The holiday traditionally lasts one to three days and is eagerly anticipated after the month of fasting. Most businesses close during Eid, as people dress up and visit relatives, enjoying their first daytime meals in a lunar month. Mosques hold special prayers at sunrise, and children are often given gifts or a special allowance.

WHAT IS EIDIYA?

• The tradition of gifting money or Eidiya to younger siblings, nieces and nephews in Arab and Muslim families is still a very essential part of Eid Al Fitr. Some people distribute new banknotes as Eidiya to children, while others share gold coins.

• The amount of money given differs from one family to another, while some families do not only give children, but the older generation as well.