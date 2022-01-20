Dubai: Egypt’s security forces have arrested a man for allegedly murdering Rawan Mohammed Al Husseini, the world speedball champion, who was found dead on the roof of a residential building in the Desouk city in Kafr El Sheikh Governorate in northern Egypt.
According to media reports, the body of the 21-year-old university student was found on the roof of the building in the Army Street bearing signs of suffocation. The perpetrator was identified after security services reviewed all the surveillance cameras in the area near the crime scene.
The suspect, who was arrested a day after committing the crime, confessed that he strangled Rawan to death using her scarf when she resisted his attempt to steal her gold earring and mobile phone. He has a criminal record, security sources said.
Thousands of people participated in the funeral of Rawan after funeral prayers were performed at Ibrahim El Desouki Mosque.
Rawan, a third-year student at the Faculty of Pharmacy at Kafr El Sheikh University, won the title in speedball in 2016 in Portland, and was honoured by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Prior to her death, Rawan was playing in the first speedball team, and was training juniors at Desouk Sports Club.