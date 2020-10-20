Dubai: Egyptian security authorities have arrested a female singer for publishing three videos that incite immorality and promotes vice, local media reported.
The Egyptian newspaper, Al Watan, revealed that the accused manages a number of social media accounts but once interrogated following the immoral videos she denied her relationship with these accounts, alleging that some people uploaded the videos online to benefit financially.
The defendant claimed that these videos have been on her personal phone, but were stolen a month and a half ago, and she did not report the incident.
The appellant judge ordered renewing the detention of the singer and four others, for 15 days on charges of inciting immorality and promoting vice pending further investigations.