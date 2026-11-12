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Egyptian mother arrested for poisoning husband, two children to death

Woman allegedly poisoned family dinner after repeated disputes with husband

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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An Egyptian mother was arrested for poisoning her husband and two children to death after marital disputes led to a tragic dinner incident in Giza. The woman admitted that she had intended to kill her husband, but claimed she had not meant to harm their two children, who unexpectedly joined their father for dinner
An Egyptian mother was arrested for poisoning her husband and two children to death after marital disputes led to a tragic dinner incident in Giza. The woman admitted that she had intended to kill her husband, but claimed she had not meant to harm their two children, who unexpectedly joined their father for dinner
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Dubai: Egyptian police have arrested a woman accused of poisoning her husband and two children to death after allegedly putting a toxic substance in a dinner intended to kill her husband following repeated marital disputes.

The woman allegedly admitted that she had intended to kill her husband because she was tired of their frequent disagreements, but claimed she had not meant to harm their two children, who unexpectedly joined their father for dinner.

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The three fell seriously ill after eating the meal and were rushed to Al Warraq Hospital in Giza, where they died despite attempts to save their lives.

A security source at the Giza Security Directorate told Sky News Arabia that the deaths raised suspicions of foul play after investigators discovered that the wife, who had been at home with the family, had shown no symptoms of poisoning.

The source said Giza detectives launched an investigation after receiving a hospital report that the father and his two children had been admitted in critical condition following a meal.

Investigators continued gathering evidence concerning the woman's relationship with her husband and his relatives.

The investigation proceeded alongside a lengthy inquiry by the Public Prosecution aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the three deaths.

The woman was subsequently arrested, with investigators alleging that she had deliberately poisoned her husband's food but had not anticipated that her children would share the meal.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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