Dubai: Tragedy stuck a family in Egypt when a groom was killed days after his wedding in a gas cylinder explosion, local media reported.
According to reports, the police received a call from a hospital saying that a young man in Qena Governorate had suffered burns as a result of a gas cylinder explosion at his home.
Inquiries revealed that the deceased and his bride arrived at their home four hours after the wedding ceremony. However, when the groom was in the kitchen, the gas cylinder exploded.
He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries after six days on Monday.