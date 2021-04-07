Abu Dhabi: EgyptAir flight from the Chadian capital N’Djamena to Cairo had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday when a Chadian passenger went into labour.
The pilot diverted the service to Aswan, about 800km south of Cairo, in the hope the passenger could reach a hospital in time, EgyptAir said in a statement.
However, the mother-to-be delivered her baby before the plane could land, with the help of a medical student, who happened to be on board, the company added.
“All procedures for the safety of the passenger were followed and dealt with quickly, as the flight attendants cooperated with a medical student to assist the passenger in the mid-flight delivery,” EgyptAir said.
It’s not the first time a baby has been born mid-flight.
In September last year, a baby was given free flights for life after her mother gave birth in the air.
EgyptAir flight MS777 from Cairo to London had to do an emergency landing when Yemeni passenger Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban went into labour.
The pilot diverted the service to Munich, Germany, but the prospective mother delivered a baby girl before the plane could land, with the help of a doctor who happened to be on board.