Abu Dhabi: Egypt will from Tuesday ease restrictions that had been in force to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and return to summer hours, the government said.
The Egyptian Supreme Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis decided to return to work on summer hours regarding the opening of shops, malls, cafeterias and restaurants, as of June 1.
Egypt’s Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, said as he presided over the committee meeting on Sunday that the decision includes opening shops and malls daily from 7am until 11pm, and extending until 12 midnight on Thursdays, Fridays and on official holidays, stressing that fines will be imposed on facilities violating these deadlines, which will also be immediately shut down for two weeks.
However, Madbouly stressed the ban on all gatherings, events, conferences or parties in any facilities will continue, given that these gatherings make it difficult to apply the COVID-19 precautionary measures.