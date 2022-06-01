Dubai: An Egyptian mother killed her three children by slitting their throats before trying to commit suicide by throwing herself before a truck, local media reported.
The gruesome crime shocked the village of Mit Tomama in Dakahlia Governorate, northeast of Cairo.
The three children, two boys and a female infant, were found dead by neighbours who called police after they saw the mother throwing herself in front of the truck.
The woman was admitted to hospital under police custody.
The police confiscated a sharp weapon that the mother used to slit the throats of her three children. They also found a handwritten note addressed by the mother to her husband which read: “I sent your children to paradise, and you will also go to paradise.”
The case is being investigated by the Public Prosecution; the mental condition of the woman is also being examined.
Hundreds of residents of the village participated in the funeral of the kids amid a state of shock and sorrow.