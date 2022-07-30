Cairo: Hundreds of mourners participated in a funeral for a young Egyptian sweets vendor who was killed in a road crash near his coastal hometown of Alexandria, local media reported.
Youssef Radi, 32, was nicknamed the most stylish seller of summer sweets in Egypt. The man used to sell on beaches at the summer holiday spot and nearby resorts a type of popular Egyptian sweet known as freska made of crispy wafers with honey in between.
Radi was noted for his stylish attire while doing the job that he had inherited from his father.
Radi was killed last Wednesday in a car collision while he was on his way to the North Coast to peddle his sweet goodies at a tourist village there, media reports said.
Hundreds of Alexandria residents and his friends attended Radi’s funeral and buried him in his family’s cemetery in the city’s Abu Qeir area.
Tributes also poured in for Radi on social media.