Dubai: A 60-year-old Egyptian man has allegedly been killed by his nephew, who is also his daughter’s fiancé, following family disputes, local media reported.
According to media reports, the man was stabbed 60 times in the chest, neck, and stomach by his 25-year-old nephew.
Initial investigations revealed that a heated verbal altercation erupted between the victim and his daughter’s fiancé over family disputes, which ended up with the nephew stabbing his uncle 60 times in different parts of his body.
The crime led to fierce clashes between cousins that resulted in the alleged killer getting injured. Soon after committing the crime, the suspect was arrested together with 11 others for being involved in the fight.