Dubai: A 30-year-old man in Egypt has allegedly shot dead a woman, who is also his relative, for refusing to marry him.

According to Sky News, the man asked the 20-year-old to marry him, but she declined. Her rejection prompted the man to seek revenge, especially since she had ignored him when he tried to stop her on the street.

The man is said to have shot the woman in the middle of a busy street in Menoufia Governorate, north of Cairo.

Eyewitnesses said the perpetrator was waiting for the woman next to her house, and as soon as he saw her leaving her home, he allegedly shot her. The victim was immediately transferred by her parents to the Barakat El Sabaa Central Hospital, but she died later.

The suspect fled the scene after the crime and is still at large. Police are intensifying their search to arrest him.

This is the third crime of its kind in Egypt in less than three months. On August 10, a 20-year-old Egyptian woman was stabbed 17 times.

Salma Bahgat, who was studying mass communication at Shorouk Academy, was stabbed to death by her colleague, 22-year-old Islam Mohamad, while entering an apartment building in the Montazah area in the Egyptian governorate of Sharkia.

In his statements to the security services, the man said that he loved the girl and intended to marry her. However, he added that she had abandoned him and refused to be associated with him, so he decided to kill her.