Cairo: An Egyptian man has admitted to having set another on fire for having allegedly flirted with and harassed his fiancée in a street in southern Cairo, a local newspaper reported.
The suspect, a driver of a tok-tok or a motorised rickshaw, told investigators that his fiancée had informed him that a labourer had harassed her while walking on the street in the area of Al Basateen.
Seething with anger, the driver doused the purported harasser with petrol from his three-wheeler and then set him afire, the online newspaper Al Youm Al Saba added.
The alleged harasser was hospitalised with burns in different parts of the body.
Local prosecutors ordered the self-confessed attacker for four days pending further questioning on charges of attempted murder.