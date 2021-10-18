Dubai: A young Egyptian groom and his friend died instantly and five others were injured when their car flipped over and fell into a water canal in Mit Ghamr in Dakahlia Governorate, local media reported.
The 26-year-old groom died on the eve of his wedding. He died along with his 18-year-old friend. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the car carrying seven passengers, including the groom, in a wedding procession. The vehicle then fell into the canal.
They were engaged in a traditional celebration a day before the wedding. The examination revealed that the steering wheel malfunctioned, causing the car to overturn.
The injured were taken to hospital. The public prosecution was notified and authorised the burial of the two bodies.