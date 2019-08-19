14-year-old girl told police that her dad loved her sister more than her

A poor Cairo neighbourhood. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Cairo: An Egyptian girl has killed her five-year-old sister in their home village in the Nile Delta allegedly out of jealousy, Egyptian media reported on Monday.

Locals in the village of Abu Ashri in the province of Dakahlia, about 110 kilometres north of Cairo, reported to police that they found the body of a child identified as Jana Adel who had earlier gone missing.

Her father told police he had left the little child with her elder sister Dunia at home.

Police investigations revealed that Dunia, 14, committed the crime.

The eighth grader admitted to having killed the child, using a kitchen knife, claiming that her father preferred Jana over her.

“I killed her because my father loved her more than me,” the girl told police, according to private newspaper Al Masry Al Youm.

Dunia told police she later disposed of her sister’s body in an abandoned shack in the village.

The teenager led police to the knife she said she had used in the crime.