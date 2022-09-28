Dubai: A two-year-old boy died after his 13-year-old brother threw him from the eighth floor in Egypt, according to local media.
Egyptian security forces who rushed to the scene found the boy already. The footage from surveillance cameras showed the teenager throwing his brother from the bedroom window of their apartment.
The reports did not say whether the parents were present in the apartment when the tragedy happened.
The toddler’s body was taken to the forensic department and further investigations are under way, report said.