Dubai: Egyptian security forces arrested a man for strangling his 12-year-old nephew to death and dumping his naked body in a family cemetery in Qena governorate in the southern part of Egypt, local media reported.
According to a security source quoted by the media, the boy was strangled to death by his uncle following a dispute over inheritance with the victim’s father and grandfather.
On the first day of Eid Al Adha, an Egyptian man who visited his family’s cemetery found the decomposed body and called the Qena police station. “The victim’s body was completely naked with his clothes next to him,” the source said.
The Qena Security Directorate formed a team to investigate the crime and examine the body in collaboration with the Criminology and Forensic Department. Investigations revealed that there were no apparent injuries. The team managed to identify the boy, who was reported missing by his family two weeks before the victim’s body was found.
The alleged killer works, a driver, confessed to the crime and was referred to public prosecution, which ordered a four-day pre-trial detention.