Dubai: Twelve people were killed and 30 others injured when a bus collided with a trailer on Ras Gharib- Zafarana Road in the Red Sea Governorate in Egypt, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
The horrific accident occurred when the bus crashed into a trailer.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus of a private transport company was carrying passengers from Cairo to Hurghada. The accident happened before its arrival in Ras Gharib city, Dr. Esmail Al Arabi, undersecretary of the health ministry in the Red Sea Governorate.
He said four people were seriously injured and transferred to Hurghada Public Hospital, while the others were taken to Ras Ghaieb Central Hospital.
Police vehicles and ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the crash immediately after receiving the accident report.
On Wednesday, 14 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck on Eldakhla-Farafra Road.
10 days ago, 22 people were killed and seven others injured when a minibus fell into an irrigation canal in northern Egypt. In July 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.
Egypt has one of the world’s highest traffic-accident mortality rates, with traffic accidents on the rise. In 2021, about 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.