A displaced Syrian boy shows a bag of collected food scraps at a landfill outside a camp in Kafr Lusin near the border with Turkey in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, on January 29, 2019. Of the three million people who live in the surrounding jihadist-ruled bastion of Idlib, around half have been displaced from other parts of the war-torn country. Many depend on aid, but at the informal camp of some 50 families in Kafr Lusin, the man in charge said food baskets are few and far between. / AFP / Aaref WATAD Image Credit: AFP