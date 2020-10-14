Dubai: Jordan’s daily tally of coronavirus cases hit a new record high on Wednesday, with 2,423 new infections, the Ministry of health said. The total COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom have now touched 30,550, while overall recoveries raised to 6,466 as 105 patients have fully recovered..
In its daily media briefing, the ministry confirmed that 32 people has succumbed to the virus, taking total fatalities to 257.
Of the new cases, 1,319 infections registered in capital Amman, followed by Zarqa with 538, Irbid with 293, Balqa with 93, and Jerash with 42. The remaining cases were detected in in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.
Out of the 293 cases recorded in Irbid, 209 were registered in Ramtha city where 188 infections were detected in a factory in Al Hassan Industrial City. Precautionary measures were taken to isolate the infected workers in the factory. A further 25,295 people have underwent PCR tests, pushing the total number of people tested across the country to 1,490,236.
Jordan last week re-imposed a full lockdown every Friday and Saturday until further notice in the wake of the alarming spike in the daily -detected cases.